CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - A Champaign family is doing what they can to help pet owners who are struggling to make ends meet.
"We're definitely trying to make sure that like you know no people go hungry but also no animals go hungry," said Ashley Baird, Champaign resident.
As the cost of groceries and bills continue to rise, many people are stuck making touch decisions on what they need most.
"We've all been there where we're in a crunch for money. Stuff is going up now which is even harder. So, I figured well maybe we can put some stuff out and ask the community to help," said Baird.
Ashley Baird and her family started their own community pet pantry right in their front yard. It began with a Facebook post going viral. Soon the community flocked to chip in and donate.
"We have had people stop by, take stuff. And we've also had people stop by and drop stuff off," said Baird.
Rising costs are affecting people across central Illinois. Decatur residents can look to New Hope Animal Outreach for help.
"Inflation is hitting us all. But it hits the lower income brackets a lot harder. And now they're having to decide if they have enough money to feed their pets," said Suzie Marrow, Vice President of New Hope Animal Outreach.
New Hope Animal Outreach offers several programs to help with pet assistance. This includes a pet pantry for those in need.
"It provides free food for people that are in some sort of emergency need for their animal. All of the food we get comes through donations," said Marrow.
They also offer a pet food bank program. This provides continuing assistance for pet owners, not just a one-time donation.
To find more information about how to donate or to pick up, visit New Hope Animal Outreach here.
