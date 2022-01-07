CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After multiple canceled surgeries to remove 3-year-old Lily's tracheostomy, the Wolfe family is frustrated with more COVID-19 surges.
Jessica Wolfe is Lily's mom. Lily was born at 24 weeks, a surviving twin. From birth, Lily has been a fighter.
"She spent 8 months, 256 days in the NICU at Cornell, and in that time had a lot of infections, a bowel obstruction and she had a tracheostomy, was ventilator-dependent for the first couple years of her life," Wolfe said.
But little Lily is a fighter, making strides and defying odds. However, it's thanks to the dramatic life change the Wolfe family has endured.
"Our family has been pretty much living in isolation to keep her healthy since she came home from the NICU in April of 2019," Wolfe said.
As COVID-19 came into play, their lives changed even more.
"We really don't go anywhere. Don't do anything. We haven't seen extended family in a really long time," Wolfe told WAND News, "Just to keep Lily safe. So needless to say it's a very stressful time for us now."
Wolfe is also pregnant right now and it's a high-risk pregnancy, adding to the stress at home.
"I'm at Carle constantly, which means, you know, worried the risk of exposure, but I'm vaccinated, boosted, I wear a KN95, shower immediately, you know, when I get home, I'm doing everything that I can," she said.
Although Lily is making the strides forward, her next big step is being pushed back time and time again at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
"We have now scheduled her trach coming out, her decannulation three times and every single time, (a) week or so before they cancel every step of her procedure," Wolfe said.
She told WAND News it has been frustrating to see the cancellations stemming from COVID-19.
Wolfe said needing to go to the children's hospital takes multiple steps and it's a lot of work.
"Preparing for those inpatient stays and coordinating it is really a lot of work. It's a lot of work for me," Wolfe said, noting it takes weeks to plan. "I'm trying to figure out where we're going to stay when we're in Chicago. Making sure that, you know, we have everything like our dog is taken care of here, I can miss OB appointments, etc."
But then, cancellations happen. It's a heartbreaking moment every time procedures get cancelled, Wolfe said.
"We work so hard to isolate her. We work so hard to keep her healthy to get to this point, and just time after time after time. It's just kind of pulled out from underneath us," she said.
She said this latest cancellation is due to lack of staff from nurses and doctors getting sick.
"They just don't have enough bodies to staff units. So you know, a couple of units, she would go to the sleep lab, the PACU after she has surgery, they just they can't can't keep staff and can't keep staff healthy," she said.
Lily's surgery is considered elective, yet Wolfe said it's extremely important.
"This is a huge, huge thing for our family. A huge developmental thing for her, a huge physical, you know, leap for her to take forward. But we're just kind of waiting," she said.
They family said they are playing the waiting game until March 2022 now, and hoping that does not get canceled too.
Now, they see the increasing cases and the Wolfe family said they're frustrated and hope people start seeing the virus differently.
"It's time to think outside of yourself and outside of your own freedom and personal liberties or whatever. Because, there's a community of people around you who need everyone to do their part," Wolfe said.
WAND News reached out to Lurie Children's Hospital and they have not yet responded.
