CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign family in need will live in the 120th house built by the Habitat of Humanity of Champaign County.
A press release from the Habitat for Humanity organization said the Moore family ran into "various road blocks" to home ownership. They couldn't get a traditional mortgage loan and needed a handicapped-accessible space for Kenny, the father in the family.
The family learned about Habitat from Kenny's mother, who herself is a partner of the organization. They worked on their money management skills and improved their credit, then were chosen as a Habitat partner family.
The Moore home build was sponsored by the Yahoo Employee Foundation, Thrivent, State Farm and Lowe's. Labor was provided by members of the family, build volunteers and Habitat construction staff.
Member of the Moore family enjoyed seeing the home building process happen. They are sometimes still in shock that their home ownership dream is coming true.
“My husband will be able to enjoy a good quality of life with an accessible home without restrictions," said Tekeyra, the mother in the family. "We can create new memories and celebrations in our new home. We thank God that we were selected!"
Along with parents Kenny and Tekeyra, the family includes three songs, who are at ages 8, 14 and 21.
The home, located at 1112 N. Champaign St., will be dedicated at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.
