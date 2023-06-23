CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A patio fire was quickly extinguished by Champaign Fire crews on Friday evening.
The department responded to a two-story apartment building at 709 S. Mattis around 5:45 p.m. At the scene, crews saw moderate smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. Multiple hose lines were deployed and the fire did not enter the building.
The cause of this fire has not been determined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation. There were no firefighter or occupant injuries reported. The occupants of this 8-unit building will not be displaced.
