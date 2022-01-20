CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, fire crews were called out to 710 W. Church St., on Thursday, January 20, around 12:27 p.m. after someone walking by reported the two-story apartment building was on fire.
Once on the scene, fire crews reported heavy fire coming from a vacant first floor apartment and began to deploy multiple hose lines, quickly extinguishing the fire in the multi-family apartment building.
The cause of this fire is still undetermined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation.
No injuries were reported, and no other occupants of the building will be displaced as a result of the damage.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.
