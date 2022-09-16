CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters responded to a fire in a gas vault at 1606 Rion Drive Friday afternoon.
According to the fire department once on the scene crews believed the sprinkler system had activated and was controlling the unknown fire.
Crews entered the building and found a fire at a gas fitting in the gas vault.
Firefighters closed the valve before the gas fitting in order to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters found the sprinkler system had not activated as previously thought and did not have to flow any water to extinguish the fire.
A nearby hotel and school were evacuated as a precaution. Only those that remained after school hours were affected by the evacuation.
No firefighters or employees were injured during incident.
