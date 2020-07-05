CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND)- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire in a home Sunday morning.
Crews were called to a home at 3920 Rockdale Dr. at 3:34 a.m.
Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the garage. Firefighters entered the structure with multiple hose lines and quickly extinguished the fire contained to the garage and attic of the home.
The cause of this fire is undetermined as investigators. There were no injuries reported. Six people were home at the time of the fire. The occupants will be displaced as a result of the damage.
