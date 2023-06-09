CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire shortly after midnight Friday.
CFD responded to a single-family home in the 2000 block of Winchester Drive at 12:08 a.m.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire in the home. All of the occupants were already outside.
Heavy fire was coming from the home.
The cause of this fire has not been determined yet.
