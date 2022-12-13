CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire at a multi-family apartment building Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the building in the 200 block of Kenwood Rd. at 11:30 a.m.
Someone passing by saw fire coming from the three-story building.
Firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. They were able to contain the fire primarily to that apartment.
The cause of this fire has not been determined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation.
No one was hurt in the fire.
