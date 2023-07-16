CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called to a fire inside an enclosed porch Sunday.
Crews responded to 1010 ½ N. Fifth St. just after midnight.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire in the single-family residence.
The fire was primarily contained to the enclosed porch.
The cause of this fire has not been determined yet.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.
