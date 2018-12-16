CHAMAPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at 1312 N. Neil Street, Sunday, Dec.16, around 7:34 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in a second-floor bedroom. Once on the scene, crews reported smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window. Firefighters extended hose lines to the second-floor of the home and quickly extinguished the fire, containing it to the bedroom. Fire crews quickly contained the fire to a second-story bedroom of the home.
The cause of this fire is undetermined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation. Seven occupants of the home have been displaced because of this fire. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.