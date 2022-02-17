CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment building at 52 E. Armory Ave., on Wednesday.
According to officials, on February 16, at 10:17 p.m., fire crews extinguished a small fire in this three-story apartment building.
An occupant of the second floor called in the fire after reporting a smell of a burning odor.
Fire crews arrived on the scene, found a fire in the wall between two apartments, and upgraded the incident to a working fire.
Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished using fire extinguishers.
The fire was deemed accidental and started in the wall between two apartments. No firefighters or occupants were reported injured. As a result of the fire, two occupants of two apartments were displaced.
