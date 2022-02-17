Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

A wintry mix this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Windy. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low -1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.