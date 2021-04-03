CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WAND) -- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire at Li'l Porgy's Saturday morning at 5:52 a.m.
In a press release, the fire department says that crews quickly extinguished the fire at the commercial cooking pit.
Firefighters on scene responded to multiple reports of fires inside the restaurant.
The Champaign Fire Department says that the fire was accidental and that no one was injured.
WAND News is working to update this story as we receive more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.