CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire on Tallgrass drive just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
Crews on scene quickly extinguished the fire in the single-family home. There were no firefighter or occupant injuries reported.
The fire department said in a post on Facebook investigators at the scene have not determined the case of the fire, but there is a "high probability" fireworks caused the fire at the rear of the two-story home.
Occupants in the home will be displaced as the result of the damage.
