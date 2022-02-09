CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign Fire Department ladder truck was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday morning.
The two-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of Neil and Green streets around 7:15 a.m.
A firefighter on Ladder 161 and the driver of the second vehicle were both treated on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Ladder 161 was eastbound on Green St. and collided with the southbound blue Chevy Malibu at the Neil St. intersection.
Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and had to be towed from the scene.
The Champaign Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.