CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Twelve Champaign firefighters are quarantined after one tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee who tested positive is currently recovering at home in isolation. To protect the individual's privacy, the employee's identity will not be released, nor will the city comment on their medical condition.
The infected firefighter will not go back to work until the health department deems it appropriate. The fire department is working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. Fire officials said crews will stay in quarantine for 14 days.
"One of my highest priorities is the safety and health of all Fire Department employees," said Fire Chief Gary Ludwig. "The Champaign Fire Department follows and exceeds, where possible, the Centers for Disease Control guidelines while providing emergency services to our community and standing by in our fire stations. These safety precautions help protect the residents of our community as well as first responders. My thoughts and prayers are for the affected firefighter to have a quick and full recovery."
All fire stations remain fully staffed and city officials said they don’t anticipate any disruption to service delivery. To protect the employee's privacy, no further information will be released to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.