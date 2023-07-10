CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for an apartment building fire in Champaign Saturday morning.
At 10 a.m., crews responded to 401 Ginger Bend Dr. Fire and smoke were coming from the first floor of a center unit in the two-story building.
The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire. It was contained to the apartment unit where it started with minor smoke damage to the unit above.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Everyone inside the building had gotten out when crews arrived.
One occupant sustained a minor injury but refused treatment by EMS.
