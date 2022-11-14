CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night.
Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m.
Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.
The cause has not been determined, but investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation.
No one was injured.
