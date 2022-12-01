CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside of a Champaign home Thursday morning.
Crews responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Eureka St. just before 10:30 a.m.
They were able to quickly put out a fire outside of the home that had started to spread to the siding.
Firefighters said the cause of this fire was improperly disposed smoking material.
