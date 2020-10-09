CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire early Friday morning.
It happened at 805 S. Mattis Ave. at 2:21 a.m.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire that was contained to the kitchen of the apartment.
Smoke was coming from the two-story apartment building when crews arrived. Firefighters deployed a single hose line and extinguished the fire found in the kitchen.
The cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to cooking, CFD said.
No one was injured, the the occupant of the apartment has been displaced due to damage.
