CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Trevor Herderhorst, 39, has stage four lung cancer. He's been going up against flames bigger than him for 14 years but this fight is different. While he's battling this disease, Herderhorst has to go through chemotherapy every three weeks.
"I'm doing good," he said.
Getting rid of cancer can be seen as an uphill battle to some, but he was never alone in the fight. He's had people reach out to him and express their unwavering support.
When firefighters aren't wearing heavy gear on duty. His brothers and sisters wear a shirt that read #TrevorStrong. It was a surprise Herderhorst said, from his wife.
"When I see the support people are giving me, that's strength too," Herderhorst said.
It is that same overflowing support that keeps Herderhorst going. Knowing people he's never met and fire fighters from various stations across Central Illinois are rooting for him. Cheering him on to defeat the cancer.
"I have everything to live for," Herderhorst said. "This is something I've sworn an oath to do."
Some of Champaign fire's values include: teamwork, progress and accountability. Even in the midst of all he's experiencing, it doesn't stop him from walking the halls of his fire station.
He'd rather be working; doing what he does best and loves. Its serving the community.
"This is my second family, to have the support from them that I'm getting. It means so much,"
