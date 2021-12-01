CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department responded to 2 house fires early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 500 Block of S. Duncan Road at 3:12 a.m. to a report of a house fire.
When crews arrived on scene they found a garage on fire and quickly got to work to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The people living in the house are displaced due to damage.
The second fire happened at 3:32 a.m. in the 900 Block of S. Duncan Road.
The Champaign Fire Department said people living in the house were alerted by their smoke-detector.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a fire in a bedroom.
Investigators say the cause of the fire was due to an "improperly disposed smoke material".
No one was hurt, but the people living in the home were displaced due to damage.
