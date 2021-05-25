CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters ran 7.03 miles Tuesday in honor of fallen police officer Chris Oberheim.
The mileage number is significant because Oberheim wore badge 703 while serving the city. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with suspect Darion Lafayette, which killed Lafayette and wounded officer Jeffrey Creel, on the morning of May 19.
Third shift firefighters were involved in this effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.