CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 speaks out about violence in the community after the Fire Station 1 was struck by gunfire.
A Facebook post by the Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 shows pictures where the station was hit by gunfire.
According to the post no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Matt Quinlan, Executive Board Member for Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 told WAND News no one was inside the firehouse when the shooting happened. All Station 1 members were responding to a call at the time.
"When we got back from an alarm that's when we found the station had been hit by gunfire," he said.
One of the bullets went through a garage door window, while bullet holes were found on the side of the building. Quinlan said he and other members on-duty were taken back.
"Obviously being firefighter we are trained to deal with incidents like this, but it does make us pause a little because this hit our home."
Champaign Police said the shooting happened during the early hours of Sunday. They had received a call about shots fired in the 200 Block of West Clark.
Police do not believe the firehouse was the intended target.
Champaign Firefighters Local 1260 shared in the post, "We are here to serve the community, we spend a third of our lives at the firehouse. We will always be there when you need us, but we as a community have to do better. The violence needs to come to a end."
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact crime stoppers (217) 373-8477.
