CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — This year's 4th of July celebration was full of music, heat, and lots of fun for all ages.
The celebration is a great way for residents to come out in a safe environment while not having to spend much cash. Like the Urbana Girl's Summer Softball Team who utilizes the day for team bonding.
“We kind of tried to pick something where most people would kind of be in town and something we could all do together. So, we thought we’d just get together, have a little brunch, sometimes we barbecue and hang out before people branch off to do stuff with their families,” said President of the Urbana Girl's Summer Softball Team, Tracy Hill.
Some girls ran in the 5k earlier this morning while some got to ride on the float during the parade.
“We come out early so we can cheer on the 5k runners, sometimes we have a couple girls that run the 5k, and then our parents sit and eat while the girls ride the float,” said Hill.
This year's theme was America Celebrates, and it was nothing short of a celebratory event with hundreds of families and friends to celebrate America together.
