CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A geographer based in Champaign made waves Wednesday when he appeared as a Jeopardy contestant.
Charles Fogelman, who is also a teaching assistant professor at the University of Illinois, was the winner in episode that premiered on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
He had earned $10,500 after Final Jeopardy.
The News-Gazette reports Fogelman has a Ph.D. from the U of I and is part of a long line of Illini to be on the show.
