CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County leaders recommended schools and religious organization move to remote learning after the county saw an increase in positivity rate.
Julie Pryde, Champiang-Urbana Public Health District administrator, said on Thursday the county sees 100 to 150 cases per day and the positivity rate is above 8%.
Public health leaders believe at this rate, they will see Tier 2 mitigations in place next week.
"We cannot have everything, so if people are going to continue to gather and have weddings and have receptions and act like we are not in a pandemic, then you know schools are going to suffer and other places are going to suffer," Pryde said.
In addition to COVID-19 cases, Pryde mentioned hospitals and doctor's offices are seeing influenza cases as well.
Community spread if the biggest concern of Champaign County leaders. Many believe weddings, social gatherings and people continuing to gather inside bars and restaurants are the biggest influence to the rise in cases.
"We are urging people to not gather with others outside of the household. With Thanksgiving, if you are going to do that despite the guidance, you should assume everyone, including yourself, has the virus," said Pryde as she referenced Thanksgiving guidance.
Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen said it's important for the community to fight against the COVID-19 fatigue. She urged people to continue to wear a mask and social distance in order to keep the economy going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.