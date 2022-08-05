CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign-Urbana's Public Health Department is jumping into action after a person in Rantoul tested positive for monkeypox.
The infected person is a daycare worker at a Rantoul facility. The person is isolating and doing ok. This now marks the third case in Champaign County.
Public health officials are now deploying local, state and federal resources to Rantoul.
"Pediatricians are on site as we speak to screen children for cases and there are mobile testing and vaccines for their families," Dr. Sameer Vohra, Illinois' new Public Health Director, said in a press conference Friday.
Everyone at the daycare center is being screened for monkeypox after an adult worker tested positive.
"If your child has had the potential of being exposed in this outbreak, you will receive a call from Champaign-Urbana Public Health District," Julie Pryde, Administrator for CUPHD, explained.
The name of the daycare is not being released. But CUPHD officials assure the public they're taking all steps to stop the virus from spreading.
"People who have been exposed potentially, do not need to be in quarantine. So they are being screened and assessed. Anyone with even a tiny little suspicion, we will put them in isolation pending results," Pryde added.
The daycare facility has been cleaned and anyone who may have been exposed is now being offered a vaccine.
"The FDA, the Food and Drug Administration, has authorized use of the vaccine for anyone under 18 without jumping through the normal hoops in this process," Dr. Vohra explained.
Dr. Vohra said there is very little risk to the public, as monkeypox is only spread through close contact of an infected person's rash or bodily fluids.
"Monkeypox virus is not an airborne virus. It is spread only through skin-to-skin, close or intimate contact," Dr. Vohra said.
The CDC sad rashes can develop anywhere on the body and may be painful or itchy. Some people develop a fever, muscle aches or swollen lymph nodes before the rash appears.
The Pritzker administration is also providing financial support to Champaign families who may need to take time off work to isolate.
Carle Health is assisting CUPHD in the response to the outbreak.
There are now more than 600 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. The virus has been declared a public health emergency in the state. More than 7,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been sent to Illinois.
