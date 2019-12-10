CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a Champaign hit-and-run.
Authorities said they responded at 9:09 p.m. on Sept. 24 to Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, where several people were involved in a fight outside of a Champaign business. During that fight, 24-year-old Derek Overton is accused of getting into a vehicle and driving through and over several people involved in the fight.
Police said this caused serious injuries to two people, who were hospitalized.
An arrest warrant for Overton, which involved an aggravated battery charge and a $500,000 warrant, was issued on Sept. 26. The Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested him at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. The arrest happened in the 100 block of Kenwood Road.
Overton is in custody at the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and awaits future court proceedings.
Champaign police are thanking the public for their help in the case. Anyone who might have information on the hit-and-run, which remains under investigation, is asked to contact CPD at (217)351-4545.
Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-8477, online at this link or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.