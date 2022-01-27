CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars in connection to a deadly Champaign shooting.
Tony Brock, 17, is accused of killing 20-year-old Brandon Kelly on the early morning of Oct. 31, 2021. Authorities said Brock approached Kelly on foot and shot him multiple times at close range, then fled on foot.
Officers responded at 12:26 a.m. that morning and found several vehicles departing the scene and people fleeing on foot. They located Kelly with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Authorities said they learned a large gathering had happened in the parking lot/common area of Parkland Pointe Apartments when the shooting happened.
An arrest warrant for Brock, who is charged with murder, was issued on Jan. 25, 2022. Champaign police detectives and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him in the 400 block of W. Curtis Road in Savoy.
"The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the community, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, and United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for its assistance during this investigation," authorities said in a press release.
Even though an arrest has been made, the investigation is continuing and anyone with information should contact police by calling (217)351-4545. Those who want to stay anonymous can send tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
