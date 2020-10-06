CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A publication ranked Champaign in its top 30 as part of a U.S. "100 Best Places to Live" list.
Livability called Champaign a "thriving, business-friendly community" when placing the central Illinois city at No. 27. The publication went on to call it a "great college town" and "a great place for graduates and young families."
The listing cited Champaign's high employment rate for graduates and culture friendly to start-ups and entrepreneurs. Livability also talked about world-class fine arts and an award-winning food scene, which has earned Best in the Midwest honors.
Livability went on to list the best industries and employers, the best area coffee shop, the top local beer/brewery and many other items Champaign has to offer.
Champaign was sandwiched between Tempe, Ariz. (No. 26), and Eau Claire, Wisc. (No. 28), in the publication's list. Fort Collins, Colo., is considered the top place to live in Livability's rankings.
Click here to read the full review regarding Champaign.
