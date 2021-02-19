CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, the Champaign public works director has declared a sidewalk snow and ice removal requirement in the downtown and Campustown areas.
In order to make the sidewalks safer for pedestrians, a city ordinance requires sidewalks to be cleared 48 hours after the public works director’s declaration. The period for compliance begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. Sidewalks need to be cleared by 11 a.m. Saturday.
Sidewalks must maintain a path the width of the sidewalk or 48 inches, whichever is less. If an owner has property at a corner, the ramps must also be cleared to maintain a path from block to block. Sidewalks not in compliance could be cleared by the city at the owner’s expense.
The city appreciates the cooperation of property owners in making these sidewalks safer for pedestrians.
All residents and businesses are reminded not to place snow cleared from their property onto city streets. This can create hazardous obstacles for vehicles.
In addition, all residents and businesses throughout the city are encouraged to clear their sidewalks to allow for safer pedestrian and accessible travel. In particular, residents and businesses along one of the identified safe routes to school are encouraged to keep their sidewalks clear for the safe passage of students and parents.
