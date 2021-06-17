CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department K-9 Cash needs help with expensive surgery.
Click here to donate to the Gofundme to help K-9 Cash.
Kristina Trock set up the Gofundme which mentions how K-9 Cash needs a 3rd surgery to live comfortably in retirement. Read what Trock posted below.
"K9 Cash is being medically retired from the Champaign Police Department on July 01, 2021. He served the citizens for 8 years and assisted in many criminal arrests and locating dangerous weapons. He has had major back surgery and has continued to have problems with his prostate. He has had surgery 2 additional times since back surgery and now requires a 3rd surgery to remove a large cyst on his prostate. This is a surgery he has to have in order to use the bathroom properly. The surgery is estimated to cost $4000 dollars or more.. Any help will be appreciated as he deserves the best medical treatment available fo his service to the citizens of Champaign - Urbana. All proceeds will go directly to his ongoing medical treatment in retirement. I want him to have a comfortable retirement at home. Thank you!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.