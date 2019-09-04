URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A shooter will serve decades in prison after killing another man in a Champaign parking lot in 2017.
David Denson, 30, shot and killed Terry Moore Jr. at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2017. A group of at least 30 people was partying in the lot, which was near Washington and Walnut streets, that morning when a drinking Denson threw a bottle toward an alley. It hit the ground close to Moore, who believed it was meant for him.
The men began arguing before Denson shot Moore, who was unarmed and shirtless when he died, in the chest. He immediately left the scene with two men in a car, The News-Gazette said.
Authorities located Denson 12 hours later at his mother’s former Urbana home, along with a gun with an extended magazine. Denson was not legally allowed to have a gun after a 2016 conviction for driving with a suspended license.
The newspaper reports Denson shot Moore just 10 days after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He was permitted to be free before reporting to prison on Sept. 13, 2017, in order to figure out his affairs.
Denson apologized to the victim’s family, his own family and the court in a statement that lasted over a half-hour, The News-Gazette said.
“There is not one day I don’t wake up and repent of the sin I committed,” he said. “I wasn’t raised this way.”
Prosecutors sought 40 years in prison for Denson. He was sentenced to a 28-year term.