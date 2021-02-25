(WAND)- Local Champaign Kindergartner teacher is among the top 32 finalists nominated for the 2021 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.
Dr. Howard Elementary School Kindergarten teacher Dominique McCotter, finds her spot among 32 other Pre-K-3rd grade finalists who are all up for the prestigious award.
"The vital role of teachers in the lives of students, their families, and their communities has been elevated even more over the past year," said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple. "The resilience teachers have demonstrated while navigating teaching during the global pandemic and through a time of racial awakening, while providing the high-quality education and social-emotional support students need, has been tremendously impactful. We are honored to recognize the extraordinary work of these finalists."
As a Kindergarten teacher, McCotter makes many "in-the-moment" teaching decisions based on the feedback from her students.
Trained as a Reading Recovery teacher and Teacher Leader, she focuses on helping her pre-emergent readers with many opportunities to master oral language, as a foundation for literacy acquisition.
The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching is an award that recognizes outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students' lives and school communities.
"The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching elevate the critical roles that teachers have in our society," said Alicia Winckler, CEO of Golden Apple. "While we continue to face a growing teacher shortage, we know that exceptional teachers, like the 2021 finalists, are crucial to the success of students and play a significant role in the future success of Illinois and our nation."
Recipients of the award will be invited to Northwestern University for a spring sabbatical on the university's behalf.
In addition, each recipient receives a $5,000 cash award and becomes Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars Accelerators programs.
