SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign lawyer's practice has been suspended by the Illinois Supreme Court.
The News Gazette reports Walter Ding has been suspended for six months and until further order of the Court.
This comes after a complaint was filed in August 2018 against Ding by the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission for neglecting a client, failing to return unearned fees, practicing at a time he had not registered, and failing to cooperate with the ARDC in its investigation of his conduct, the News Gazette said.
The complaint says Ding did not communicate with the ARDC through email, voicemail, phone calls and registered mail. It even says he ignored a subpoena.
Up until Aug. 1, 2019, Ding had been with Champaign firm of Dodson, Piraino and Associates for 24 years.
The News Gazette reports Ding has more than a dozen unresolved felony casesand numerous traffic cases in which he was representing clients.
In six months, Ding can file a petition with the Supreme Court for reinstatement.
Ding did not return a message the News Gazette left seeking comment from him.