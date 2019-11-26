CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) After a spike in gun violence in Champaign over the last several days, community leaders held a forum on Tuesday evening to discuss fighting the trend.
The city saw shootings Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
"I'm born and raised here and I don't remember ever recalling any of these type of incidents," said Champaign resident Yolanda Laws. "And they seem to be becoming greater."
"We can't normalize this," said Mary Catherine Roberson, Community Relations Specialist for the city. "When this happens, this is a crisis and it needs to be treated as such."
At the forum, residents heard from civic, educational, and mental health representatives about the resources they have available to try to lessen gun violence in the city.
"I would say the Community Violence Response Task Force would be the first place to go," Roberson said. "Because we are the ones that are knocking on doors, talking to neighbors, doing outreach in the community. And so that requires talking to people who may be at risk for becoming either victims or perpetrators of gun violence."
Attendees also offered their solutions on fighting gun violence.
"We need to be a little bit stiffer on maybe our landlords who are renting to people without checking criminal backgrounds," Laws said. "I think that we just need to be a little firmer on who we're renting to."
Both Roberson and Laws emphasized that the effort requires participation from the whole community.
"We need to all come together as a community, and work together and love our neighbors as (ourselves)," Laws said.