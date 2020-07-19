CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - City staff want to expand who is eligible for COVID-19 small business grants. They're funded by $520,000 in federal Community Development Block grants.
According to city staff, 68 businesses have applied for grants since they launched. The 30 that hadn't received any help were prioritized, while the rest were thrown onto the waiting list.
“After assessing the first batch of applications, it became evident that a large share of applicants that were wait-listed because they received prior financial assistance had only received small loan amounts, which represented a small share of their overall financial need. Some loans were as little as $1,000,” city staff stated. “Staff determined that many of these businesses were still in need of significant assistance.”
To combat this, staff propose that the council tweak its guidelines to prioritize businesses on the waiting list that have received up to $5,000 from other sources.
If a business received funding from the city and outside sources, it would not be able to use the money the city gave it to reimburse expenses covered by other programs.
The Champaign City Council will discuss the proposal at its Tuesday meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.