URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is behind bars after he allegedly had sex with a 12-year-old girl.
According to the News-Gazette, Virgilio Lucas, 19, was arrested Thursday Thursday and charged Friday with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.
Lucas allegedly had sex with the girl between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.
Assistant State's Attorney Maggie Wilson says the girl's parents told police that Lucas contacted the girl's father and asked him for permission to have a relationship with her.
Wilson said the girl admitted she was was dating Lucas and that they had done "things only married people do".
Wilson said Lucas admitted to police that he had sex with her three times.
Lucas is due back in court on March 10.