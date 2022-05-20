URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is accused of sexually molesting a young girl.
The News-Gazette reports Joseph L. Cox-Thompson, 32, committed predatory criminal sexual assault involving the same child in two different cases.
Arrest warrants against the suspect were obtained by authorities in late December. U.S. Marshals took him into custody Friday morning.
The first crime occurred on Nov. 21, 2019, investigators said, when Cox-Thompson allegedly had inappropriate contact between his sex organ and the victim's. They said he threatened to harm the victim if she told anyone about what happened.
In another crime, authorities said he performed oral sex on the victim on Aug. 24, 2021.
The alleged crimes happened in Cox-Thompson's Champaign places of residence, where he was responsible for caring for the victim, investigators said. Champaign police began investigating when the young girl, who is under 13 years old, told a relative and the family member told law enforcement.
A trained forensic interviewer spoke to the child at the Children's Advocacy Center.
Cox-Thompson is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which could mean between six and 60 years behind bars if he is found guilty. He will be in court on June 8 for a probable cause hearing.
Bond for the suspect is set at $250,000. He must post $50,000 to be released from custody.
Records show he has convictions on his record for aggravated battery, theft, burglary, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal damage to property, the newspaper said.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.