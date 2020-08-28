CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A jury has acquitted a man charged for a 2018 shooting.
The News Gazette reports a jury deliberated for three hours Friday before finding Donnie Caldwell, 23, not guilty aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He had been charged in connection with the Nov. 18, 2018 shooting of Kiara Frazier on North Hickory St. in Champaign.
Frazier was in the back seat of her boyfriend's car when another car pulled up and fired shots. She was shot in the face and arm.
Police said the intended target of the shooting was the car's driver, Nathaniel Ruth, who was sitting in front of Frazier.
Police said Ruth previously told detectives Caldwell and Deveonta Lindsey, 26, were in the car and shooting.
However, the News Gazette reports that when he took the stand for the prosecution Thursday, he said he did not know who the shooters were.
He told the jury he did not want to testify against Caldwell. He said the prosecution forced him to come to court.
Other witnesses also changed their stories from previous statements they gave about the shooting.
In court Wednesday, Lindsey claimed to have no memory of what happened that morning or what he told detectives during two interviews.
Testimony was that Ruth and Lindsey had been feuding for several months leading up to Nov. 18 when they saw each other at the American Legion. Detective said they had a verbal fight inside which led to the shooting minutes later.
Caldwell is still facing charges in two different cases, the News Gazette reports.
In one case he is charged with aggravated battery to a correctional officer. He allegedly repeatedly hit the officer with a broken wooden broom handle in the head and arm on May 3.
In the other case, he is charged with resisting a correctional institution employee. On July 21, he allegedly resisted officers who were trying to move him in the jail during a power outage. They said Caldwell planted his feet and turned away from the officers, causing one to slip and twist his knee.
He is due in court on both of those charges Sept. 9.
