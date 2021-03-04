CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man has been arrested and charged in connection with gunfire on Interstate 80.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Agents charged Terrel D. Jackson, 30, with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
On Aug. 16, 2020, around 5:15 a.m., ISP District Chicago responded to Interstate 80 westbound at Pulaski Road for a reported expressway shooting.
Troopers learned the victims' vehicle was struck by gunfire.
During the shooting, the passenger side of the offending vehicle struck the driver’s side of the victim vehicle.
The impact from the crash caused the victim vehicle to veer off the road, hitting the guardrail on the left side of the road way before coming to rest on the left shoulder facing eastbound.
The offending vehicle veered off the roadway to the right, striking a light pole on the right side of the roadway before coming to rest in the right ditch.
The driver of the offending vehicle, who police said was later identified as Jackson, ran away on foot after the crash.
The male driver and female passenger of the victim vehicle were not injured.
On Mar. 2, ISP DCI Agents received approval from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office and obtained an indictment for two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony) and two counts of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony) against Jackson.
Jackson remains in custody at the Champaign County Jail where he was already being held for charges unrelated to this investigation.
