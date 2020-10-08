CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting.
Police arrested Demerio Hilson, 34, late Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Paula Dr. on several weapon-related charges.
Officers said Hilson is connected to a shooting that happened Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Hickory St. and Bellefontaine St.
A 31-year-old man had a non-life threatening wound to a lower extremity.
Hilson was transported to the Champaign County Correctional Center where he is awaiting future court proceedings.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545.
