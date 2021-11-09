URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A $1.5 million bond has been set for a Champaign man who allegedly raped and threatened his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.
According to the Champaign police, officers were called to a residence on Colleen Drive Saturday morning in regards to a woman reporting she was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Shemar Harris, 21.
The woman told police she had previously dated Harris but broke up with him about a month ago, however, when she had returned home on Friday around 8 p.m., she was followed inside by Harris.
The woman reported that she told Harris, she did not want to be with him as he allegedly stood in front of her with a gun in his pocket. She also stated she noticed a machete in her living room she had never seen before.
Harris allegedly demanded to see her phone and threatened to kill her in front of the children.
The woman reported she tried to leave the apartment multiple times throughout the evening, but he would not let her.
Harris allegedly punched, strangled and bit her, and threatened to beat her if she didn’t have sex with him. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Police report when they arrived at the residence on Saturday, they found the woman with marks on her throat and a bite mark on her hand.
Officials say police located a person matching Harris's description on Saturday, knocking on another door in the apartment complex. Police report he was hyperventilating and paranoid and denied that anything had happened.
According to the police report, Harris later admitted having consensual sex with the victim, and after further investigation police found a machete under the couch in the woman’s apartment and a loaded .38-caliber revolver in a trash can wrapped in sweatpants.
Harris was charged Monday with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated unlawful restraint, domestic battery and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Court records show Harris has a previous conviction for forgery and juvenile adjudications for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
If Harris were to make bond, he would have to be fitted with a GPS device by order of Judge Ben Dyer.
Harris will return to court Jan. 4.
