URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in connection with a shooting at a pop-up party in Champaign last August.
Nielmyer Anderson, 32, was convicted in the murder of Oscar Mallet, 36, of Champaign.
The News Gazette reports a jury accepted his story that he was trying to save his own life when he took Mallet's life Aug. 27.
Mallet and Anderson were two among dozens of people who were hanging out in the parking lot of three Champaign businesses in the 700 block of North Neil St. around 3:30 a.m., drinking and socializing after the bars closed.
Police said taunting and fighting broke out, and witnesses said Mallet was trying to break up an argument between a male friend of Anderson and a woman. That's when police said Anderson shot him.
Anderson said he fired because Mallet was reaching for a gun on his right side.
The News Gazette reports Anderson said witnesses agreed he was not involved in the arguing. He said his friend was bothering the woman, but Mallet had approached him in an aggressive manner.
“My life was in danger. That’s how I felt, and I reacted," Anderson said in court.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said none of the witnesses who testified saw Mallet reaching for a gun before being shot.
Evidence showed Mallet did have a gun and fired five shots after Anderson first fired three at him. After Mallet fired, Anderson fired another three rounds.
Mallet was shot four times. Two of the wounds were considered fatal.
Because Anderson testified he was defending himself, the judge told jurors that they could consider a conviction of second-degree murder along with first-degree murder.
Prosecutors objected, arguing that if Anderson thought he was justified in the shooting, he would have stayed at the scene to talk to police. Instead, he left the scene, "goes about his day," and drove back by the crime scene later, they said.
Champaign police said when they approached Anderson later that day, he ran from them.
Sentencing is set for May 18.
The News Gazette reports Anderson has two previous convictions for financial institution robbery, which makes him eligible for sentencing as a Class X offender, meaning a maximum of 30 years in prison.
