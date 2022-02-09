URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man faces a hate crime charge after authorities said he taunted a woman of Asian descent at a park.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said 66-year-old Charles Stedwell knocked the victim's phone out of her hand while asking if she spoke English or was from Timbuktu. He allegedly also used an insulting name, The News-Gazette reports.
The victim told police she was walking her dog and stopped to pick up waste when a man from behind made a remark that her dog should be kept "on a short leash." When she turned around, authorities said he used the slurs.
Rietz said this occurred at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Champaign's Hessel Park. The victim recorded the man with her phone because she was afraid of what he might do. She found another man at the park, who told the suspect to leave her alone. He left before the victim went home in her car.
Stedwell claimed the dog barked and lunged at him and he tried to get around her, but she put something in his face before he batted in away instinctively.
For a hate crime, penalties can range from probation to two to five years in prison. Stedwell was told to be back in court on March 8 after his arraignment.
