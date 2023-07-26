URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — According to the News-Gazette, it took a jury less than one hour to find Raymond C. Gwin, Sr. guilty of first-degree murder for the death of his daughter.
In September of 2022, Gwin was arrested for the July 14 shooting of Latoya Gwin, his 34-year-old daughter. According to police, on July 14, around 5:15 a.m., Champaign PD responded to the 400 block of E. Beardsley Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury.
Officers found Latoya Gwin unresponsive with a gunshot wound and rendered aid before transporting her to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
The preliminary investigation showed that Latoya was involved in a domestic dispute with her father when a gun discharged. New evidence led investigators to arrest Raymond C. Gwin, Sr. on four counts of murder in September.
On Wednesday, it took a jury less than an hour to find Gwin guilty. He faces between 45 years to life in prison without parole. His sentencing has been scheduled for September 7 at 3:30 p.m.
