CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a Champaign man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.
In collaboration with local law enforcement, the AG's office prosecuted Bryan A. Clark, 50, who pleaded guilty in Champaign County Circuit Court to the possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.
Clark was sentenced to 180 days in the Champaign County Jail and four years of sex offender probation. Additionally, Clark is prohibited from having contact with children under 18 years of age and will have to register as a sex offender for life.
“Child pornography is not a victimless crime, and I am pleased that this predator is being held accountable for victimizing innocent children,” Raoul said. “I am committed to holding accountable offenders who prey on our children, and my office will continue to partner with local law enforcement agencies to protect communities throughout Illinois.”
Clark was arrested and charged in January 2022 after Raoul’s investigators and the Champaign Police Department discovered evidence of child pornography while searching a residence in the 1600 block of West Bradley Ave. in Champaign.
The AG reminds the public that online child sexual exploitation can be reported at www.cybertipline.com, and child abuse can be reported at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, local child advocacy centers can be found at www.childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.
