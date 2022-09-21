URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
According to court documents, Kurt engaged in sexually graphic online conversations with an individual whom he believed to be a fifteen-year-old minor.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm sentenced Kurt to the eight-year term of imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Judge Mihm also imposed a $5000 fine.
Kurt was indicted in September 2020 and pleaded guilty in March 2022. Kurt has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.