CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the leg Friday morning in Champaign.
Champaign Police were called to the alley in the 500 block of N. Elm St. at 9:30 a.m. A 23-year-old man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
Police said they believe the man was walking in the alley when a vehicle approached him and opened fire before driving away.
A vehicle was also damaged in the shooting.
Police think this was a targeted incident
Anyone with information is asked to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
